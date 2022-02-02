Nightclub owners want to be allowed serve until 3.30 am

Publicans and nightclub owners are calling for later opening hours, to allow them to continue serving until 3.30 am.

As the country opens back up, nightclubs want the chance to make up for the lost time.

The Give Us The Night campaign says priority must be given to dancing venues that have been “diminished” in recent years.

There are just 80 dancing venues in the country, down from 500 twenty years ago. Three of which are in Carlow and Kilkenny.