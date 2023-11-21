Nine men arrested by Gardaí in Waterford as part of investigation involving money laundering and ‘smishing’ messages

Gardaí in Waterford have arrested nine men as part an investigation involving Money Laundering and ‘Smishing’ messages on SMS and WhatsApp.

€1.2million in crypto currency has been seized and 30,000 euro frozen as part of the national and international operation.

Two people are charged and are due before the courts. with organised crime connections identified across Europe, the UK, Dubai and South Africa.

Gardaí have also seized a number of cars, including a VW Golf and a Mercedes – and a property has been identified as part of the operation in Dubai.