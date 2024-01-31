Nine vehicles in Kilkenny targeted in spate of theft and criminal damage incidents

Nine vehicles in Kilkenny were targeted in a spate of theft and criminal damage incidents.

Six in the Springhill area of the Ring Road were broken into last night (Tuesday, 30th Jan) with a number of power tools and equipment reported stolen while two others there were damaged.

There was another theft of tools and equipment reported from a vehicle in the Sugarloafhill area of the Callan Road.

It’s not yet known if the incidents are linked.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Kilkenny city Garda Station: 056 777 5000.