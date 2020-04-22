No call made yet on Ploughing Championships in Carlow in September

No call has been made yet on whether or not the Ploughing Championships will be happening in Carlow in September.

Organisers say they have initiated contact with Government in light of yesterdays announcement which bans any events with more than 5 thousand people up until August.

Anna Marie McHugh of the National Ploughing Championships says the next few weeks will tell a lot.

She says exhibitors who are booking for Ballintrane are being told their deposits will be refunded if the event is cancelled:

“We have to work with everyone on that basis and that’s what we are doing, but you know in the overall scheme of things we have to take into account you that there is so much tragedy at this time, so many families losing loved ones at this time, we just have to do whats right and what is right for the country”.

“I think both our government and the Department of Health, they’ve been leading it in the right direction over the last number of weeks and they’ve kept good control on the situation and we really have to be directed with them in everybody’s best interests”.