No Covid-19 patients in critical care at St Luke’s hospital

Latest HSE figures confirm there are no patients in ICU at St Luke’s Hospital with Covid-19.

Six patients at the local hospital are being treated for the virus and another three are waiting on test results.

There are four bed vacancies in Critical Care but no general bed vacancies.

However a statement from the Ireland East Hospital Group to KCLR on Wednesday says that there is capacity for both covid and non-covid patients at the hospital.

There were twelve on trolleys on Wednesday but a spokesperson said that there were patients scheduled for discharge with others due to be transferred to Aut Even Hospital.

Figures for this morning show there are seven patients waiting to be admitted.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Waterford University Hospital says there are not 61 suspected cases of coronavirus there as was reported mistakenly last night.

At 7am this morning the hospital had 2 positive Cases and are awaiting swab results for 11 patients.