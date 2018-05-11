KCLR NewsNews & Sport
No decision yet from Kilkenny planners on Mosque application
Further information has been requested
The decision on whether or not to give the green light to an application for a Mosque for Kilkenny City has been postponed.
The council were due to deliver their verdict yesterday but a spokesperson has told KCLR they are now looking for further information on a number of matters in connection with the plans.
The application was submitted by the Kilkenny Islamic Centre in March of this year for the development near Aldi in the Hebron Industrial Estate.