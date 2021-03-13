No dog is safe from thieves, says local rescue centre

Anybody’s pet could be the next target for local robbers.

That’s the warning from PAWS Animal Rescue Centre, after an attempted break-in at their premises on the Kilkenny/ Tipperary border this week.

PAWS, located in Mullinahone, were targetted on Wednesday night, but luckily the thieves couldn’t gain access.

Founder Gina Hetherington says the event was very worrying, as it suggests the culprits are taking any dogs they can get;

“This is happening all over the country, and our dogs are just retired greyhounds” she shared with KCLR News. “They’re microchipped, they’re no good to anyone. So if these guys will target us, they’ll target anybody”

A full garda investigation is underway, with CCTV footage obtained from the incident.

However, Gina’s appealing for further help from the public ;

“Gardaí have taken stills and footage from the CCTV cameras, some of which is quite clear, particularly on the first time these people drove by. They actually drove down the lane, past the camera, and reversed back so it’s a clear picture of the vehicle”

“All those pictures are on our Facebook page, and the Gardaí’s phone number is there too so it’d be very helpful if anybody recognised one of them and could contact the Gardaí.”

Clonmel /Fethard Gardaí would appreciate any information on (052) 613 1202.