Govt extend advice against holiday travel until 20th July

The government advice against all non-essential foreign travel has been extended until July 20th.

A potential ‘green list’ of countries people can travel to safely is due to be published in two weeks’ time.

However, that list will be reviewed every two weeks and will likely change if the health situation in one of those countries escalates.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said foreign travel at any point will come with risk: “Somebody could be abroad and have travelled to a country that was on a green list and all of a sudden the advice could change while they were away and it’s taken off the green list because there’s a spike. That means when somebody comes home from a country like that they would have to restrict their movement for 14 days because we have to put the public health safety message first”.