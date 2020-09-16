KCLR News

No income tax changes in Budget 2021

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the income tax rates are likely to stay steady

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle 16/09/2020

There won’t be any hikes in income tax in the upcoming budget – but there won’t be any cuts either.

The government has confirmed it intends to borrow somewhere between €15bn and €19bn to meet the cost of COVID next year.

While the plan is also being designed to take into acound a no-trade-deal Brexit.

