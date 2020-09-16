KCLR News
No income tax changes in Budget 2021
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the income tax rates are likely to stay steady
There won’t be any hikes in income tax in the upcoming budget – but there won’t be any cuts either.
The government has confirmed it intends to borrow somewhere between €15bn and €19bn to meet the cost of COVID next year.
While the plan is also being designed to take into acound a no-trade-deal Brexit.
The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the income tax rates are likely to stay steady.