No serious injuries in Listerlin road crash

No one was seriously injured in a road crash in south Kilkenny earlier.

It happened on the R704 between Listerlin and New Ross before 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí were out directing traffic for a time and diversions were in place with no through-traffic in the village.

The scene’s now clear and the road has been fully re-opened.

Gardaí have confirmed that none of the people involved suffered serious injuries.