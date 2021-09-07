KCLR News
No serious injuries in Listerlin road crash
R704 has now been fully reopened and traffic is moving through south Kilkenny village
No one was seriously injured in a road crash in south Kilkenny earlier.
It happened on the R704 between Listerlin and New Ross before 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.
Gardaí were out directing traffic for a time and diversions were in place with no through-traffic in the village.
The scene’s now clear and the road has been fully re-opened.
Gardaí have confirmed that none of the people involved suffered serious injuries.