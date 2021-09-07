KCLR News

No serious injuries in Listerlin road crash

R704 has now been fully reopened and traffic is moving through south Kilkenny village

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 07/09/2021

No one was seriously injured in a road crash in south Kilkenny earlier.

It happened on the R704 between Listerlin and New Ross before 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí were out directing traffic for a time and diversions were in place with no through-traffic in the village.

The scene’s now clear and the road has been fully re-opened.

Gardaí have confirmed that none of the people involved suffered serious injuries.

