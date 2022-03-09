No injuries reported in this afternoon’s N80 crash close to Fighting Cocks in Co Carlow

No injuries are being reported after a road crash in Carlow this afternoon.

The two-car incident happened after 2pm on the N80 near the Fighting Cocks.

Emergency services attended with a stop and go system in place for a time leading to some traffic delays.

But the area’s now been cleared and traffic’s moving again.

It’s as a yellow rain warning remains in effect locally until seven o’clock this evening.

Driving conditions are very poor across Carlow and Kilkenny so motorists should expect a lot of surface water and flooding in places.

Slow down and take extra care is the advice.