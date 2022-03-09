KCLR NewsNews & Sport
No injuries reported in this afternoon’s N80 crash close to Fighting Cocks in Co Carlow
The scene was cleared in about half an hour
No injuries are being reported after a road crash in Carlow this afternoon.
The two-car incident happened after 2pm on the N80 near the Fighting Cocks.
Emergency services attended with a stop and go system in place for a time leading to some traffic delays.
But the area’s now been cleared and traffic’s moving again.
It’s as a yellow rain warning remains in effect locally until seven o’clock this evening.
Driving conditions are very poor across Carlow and Kilkenny so motorists should expect a lot of surface water and flooding in places.
Slow down and take extra care is the advice.