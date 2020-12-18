KCLR NewsNews & Sport
No major incident on Kilkenny’s Castlecomer Road last evening
There had been queries with regards to the level of garda activity in the area
Gardaí say they were carrying out proactive patrols on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny last evening.
A number of people outlined concern with the amount of garda activity in the area.
But, it appears there wasn’t any major incident taking place, crime is prevented from happening in the first instance through proactive policing which is what was underway at about 7pm.