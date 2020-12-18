Shop Carlow Kilkenny
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

No major incident on Kilkenny’s Castlecomer Road last evening

There had been queries with regards to the level of garda activity in the area

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 18/12/2020
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)

Gardaí say they were carrying out proactive patrols on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny last evening.

A number of people outlined concern with the amount of garda activity in the area.

But, it appears there wasn’t any major incident taking place, crime is prevented from happening in the first instance through proactive policing which is what was underway at about 7pm.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 18/12/2020