No new cases of Covid-19 at St Luke’s Hospital in past 24 hours
There’s were no new cases of coronavirus at St Luke’s hospital reported yesterday.
HSE figures show six people are being treated at the local hospital for Covid-19.
There’s one confirmed case in critical care and another suspected one.
Three patients at the hospital have been tested and are awaiting results.
Meanwhile the number of vacant beds reported at St Luke’s on Sunday was six, with another five in the critical care unit.