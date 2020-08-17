No new Covid-19 cases recorded in Carlow or Kilkenny in figures released Sunday

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet later today to discuss what further measures are needed to control the spread of Covid-19.

It’s after a further spike was recorded over the weekend – including 200 on Saturday, of which five were in Kilkenny with at least one more in Carlow, while 66 were recorded yesterday, none of them locally.

There has also been outrage over a video at a bar in Dublin city centre appearing to show people ignoring public health advice.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn last night said some people are socialising “recklessly” and that “cannot continue”.

Anthony Staines, Professor in Health Systems at DCU, hopes NPHET tells government to change course, and quickly noting “The real hazards where I sit is that we will find ourselves either unable to open schools because it’s just too dangerous or that we’ll be opening schools and then closing them as has happened in some other countries. I just hope they would give them advice, very clear advice, that what we’re doing at the moment is not working, that the programme of rolling lockdowns is not working”.