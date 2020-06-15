KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: No new deaths or local cases reported
Department of Health says there have been no new deaths or local cases on Covid-19 in Carlow-Kilkenny
No new deaths have been reported due to Covid 19.
18 new cases of the virus have been confirmed but none of those is local.
The number of deaths due to the virus remains at 1706, while the number of confirmed cases is 25,321.
There have been a total of 519 positive test results locally since the start of the pandemic – 348 in Kilkenny and 171 in Carlow.