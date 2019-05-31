No pacts for 2 new Councillors in Carlow and Kilkenny

No pacts with bigger parties – that’s the pledge from some of the newest Carlow & Kilkenny councillors.

The new line-up for both county councils will meet for the first time at their monthly meetings in the coming weeks.

Fianna Fáil has the largest grouping in Kilkenny with 11 of the 24 seats won by the party, followed by 9 for Fine Gael with 2 for Labour, a Green and a non-party.

That independent Eugene McGuinness told KCLR news following his election on Sunday night that he’ll be his own man.

Carlow county council has 6 each for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael joined by 2 Labour, 2 non-party, 1 Sinn Féin & Solidarity / People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace.

The newly elected Councillor Wallace says she’s already been approached by others but has said no to uniting with them.