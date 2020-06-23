“No Plan B” if a Government isn’t passed this week says Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has said there’s no Plan B if a programme for government isn’t passed this week.

Members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens will continue to cast votes today ahead of the results being announced on Friday.

If they’re approved, Micheál Martin will be elected as Taoiseach on Saturday.

But Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has admitted there isn’t a back up plan:

“To be frank there isn’t, and I know there are some people in my party who are counselling and advising me to have a plan B on the shelf, and I decided not to do that because we entered these coalition talks with Fianna Fail and the Greens in good faith, and I thought it would have been an act of bad faith to be having a plan b on the shelves, we don’t have that” he said.