No plans for booster requirement to access indoor dining

The government isn’t currently planning on requiring booster jabs for access to indoor dining.

It comes as more than two million Digital Covid Certs are set to be issued over the coming days to reflect the third dose.

It’s being done ahead of the introduction of new EU travel rules from February 1st, which will see Covid certs have a nine month validity from vaccination.

However it’s understood the use of the pass isn’t being considered for domestic purposes at this stage.