No timeline to revert Kilkenny City one-way system but surveys are due to be carried out

A date needs to be given for when the covid traffic restrictions in Kilkenny will be lifted.

That’s the call from Councillor Eugene McGuinness today who says the one-way system along Rose Inn St and High St was voted in at the time to allow for social distancing.

But he says the understanding was that it would revert to the original traffic flow.

He is bringing a notice of motion before this weeks meeting of elected members in the city and explains why:

While Director of Services with the local authority Tim Butler says there is no timeline to revert in place at the moment but they are planning to carry out surveys about it.

Both spoke to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live this morning – listen back to their conversations here: