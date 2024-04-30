If you know a young person whose contribution to their community deserves recognition you’re asked to nominate them for the Garda Youth Awards.

The local leg of the nation-wide initiative was launched recently and those aged between 13 and 21 can continue to be put forward until the 12th of May with four categories to choose from; individual, group, special achievement and community safety.

You can nominate online via here and also at stations across Kilkenny & Carlow where the Divisional leg of the initiative is supported by local business Netwatch.

Laura Murphy Marketing & Communications Manager there Laura Murphy says there’s a great reaction so far, telling KCLR News; “Thankfully we’re involved in that again this year, the nominations are open at the moment and they’re coming in, you know, good and strong this year thankfully, there’s so many great people”.

She adds “This is testament to what happens in the community, and I just hope everybody does nominate people, a lot of people mightn’t know about it so just make sure to get online and nominate those great young people in this area”.

A number of local winners, including the Bello sisters from Carlow (photographed), have gone on to be recognised nationally too.