If you know of a young person in Carlow or Kilkenny who deserves to be celebrated, Gardaí want to hear from you.

Between today and the 12th of May, nominations are being accepted for the Divisional Garda Youth Awards which celebrates those aged between 13 and 21 who contribute to their communities in various ways.

There are four categories (Individual, Group, Special Achievement and Community Safety) and winners will be heralded at a local divisional ceremony in June with some then sent going forward to the national stage.

That’s something that has seen some success locally; last year alone Kilkenny Name Club with Carlovians Miley Doran, St Leo’s College and twin sisters Rachel and Sarah Bello were among those recognised.

Rachel and Sarah were also among those to pick up a national award too and they’ve been telling KCLR how they got involved in the first place and why others should too;

Our Edwina Grace linked live to The KCLR Daily with Inspector Conor Nolan;

Now in business 21 years, Netwatch has maintained its involvement in the initiative – the company’s Managing Director Colin Hayes as well as Brand Ambassador and rugby legend Mick Galwey outlined why, while local Garda Supt Anthony Farrell

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr Andrea Dalton, was full of positivity about the scheme, about Netwatch as a company and more;

Some of the attendees also had a chance to check out the very busy hub at Netwatch.