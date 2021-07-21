KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Nominations open for County Carlow Chamber Business Awards

Listen back to the details which were launched on KCLR Live

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 21/07/2021

The annual celebration of Carlow’s enterprising community has been launched.

Nominations for the local Chamber Business Awards opened as details were unveiled on KCLR Live this morning for the 2020 and 2021 edition. (Further information and the link to nominate can be found here).

Chamber CEO Brian O’Farrell and others joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin to outline the details – listen back to that here:

Previous Winners:

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 21/07/2021