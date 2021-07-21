Nominations open for County Carlow Chamber Business Awards

The annual celebration of Carlow’s enterprising community has been launched.

Nominations for the local Chamber Business Awards opened as details were unveiled on KCLR Live this morning for the 2020 and 2021 edition. (Further information and the link to nominate can be found here).

Chamber CEO Brian O’Farrell and others joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin to outline the details – listen back to that here:

Previous Winners: