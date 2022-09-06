Nominations open for Kilkenny Business Awards

Nominations open today for the Kilkenny Business Awards which will return to its traditional date in November for the first time since the pandemic.

The awards, sponsored by State Street, will be launched this morning from the new premises of Dores Opticians, the 2021 business of the year.

Three new categories are being introduced at this year’s awards – Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in the Workplace, Health and Wellness in the Workplace, and the Post-Pandemic Phoenix Award.

The 20 category winners and the Overall Business of the Year, as well as the President’s Award and Lifetime Achievement award, will be announced on Saturday, 19th November at the Chamber’s annual black-tie banquet, the Kilkenny Business Awards ceremony in Lyrath Estate Hotel.