A date’s been set for the reopening of the North entrance at St Luke’s Hospital.

Since last September all set-down traffic was directed through the administration car-park’s one way system with limited set down and wheelchair parking in that area.

The hospital entrance was moved due to works on the Ormond Wing including the construction of a new reception area and other facilities.

St Luke’s Hospital have confirmed in a statement that the North entrance will reopen on Monday, 27th May.