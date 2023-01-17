North Kilkenny councillor John Brennan says those served by Clogh Castlecomer water supply are frustrated by ongoing boil water notice

A north Kilkenny Councillor says people are quite frustrated at this stage as they wait for a boil water notice to be lifted.

The alert for the public water supply in the Clogh Castlecomer area has been in place now for over a month.

In an update last week Irish Water said increased turbidity meant the alert would remain in place for now.

Councillor John Brennan told KCLR news he understands they are working on getting it addressed but locals need it to happen soon at this stage; “In fairness to Irish Water and to the council they’re monitoring the situation on a daily basis to ensure like they can’t actually say to people to drink the water until it’s safe to do so”.

He adds “I have requested Irish Water to put in extra staff in place to try and speed up the process of getting this process resolved”.