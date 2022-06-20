KCLR NewsNews & Sport

North Kilkenny looks set for a garda visibility boost with a new Sgt in Castlecomer and clinics rolling out in rural towns and villages

Ballyragget has trialled the clinic idea with others set to roll out

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace20/06/2022
Chair of Kilkenny JPC, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, who's also Chair of Kilkenny County Council

North Kilkenny looks set for a garda visibility boost.

A number of rural areas which are without a garda station are to see more of An Garda Siochána members through special clinics while Castlecomer’s to get a new Sgt this week (Monday, 20th June).

At last week’s Joint Policing Committee meeting for Kilkenny, JPC Chair Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick who today is also settling into his role as Cathaoirleach of the County Council, says it’s all part of the fight against crime and helps people to feel safer.

Hear his conversation with our Edwina Grace here:

