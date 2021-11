A North Kilkenny’s road’s impassable for larger vehicles this afternoon.

A truck’s broken down in Threecastles on a bad bend close to Campions Bar on the bad bend.

GardaĆ­ say HGVs won’t get passed and they advise all motorists to avoid the area if possible.

A tow truck is en route but the scene’s not expected to be cleared before 3 o’clock.