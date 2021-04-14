North Kilkenny walkway a must for outdoor enthusiasts

If you’re looking for new outdoor activities now that the Covid restrictions have been eased there’s a little known walk in North Kilkenny that’s being improved with new funding.

€20,000’s going to be spent on upgrading the signage and maintenance for the Gathabawn Loop Walk up the Spa Hill.

Locals say it’s a great option for a family day out with two walks that could take an hour-and-a-half or up to three hours, with longer routes in the area for the more serious hikers.

Richie Mackey from Mackey’s Bar has been telling our Sue Nunn that the village is a nice spot to start and finish your walk.

