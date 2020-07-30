North Quays development needs another €70m in government funding

A further 65 to 70 million euro in government funding is needed for the North Quays Development in Waterford.

Waterford TD David Cullinane says the investment needs to happen if we’re serious about economic growth in Waterford and South East.

Junior Minister Malcom Noonan says the government are reviewing an updated economic appraisal of the development in Ferrybank, along the border with South Kilkenny.

€30 million has been committed to the development so far while the cabinet is expected to make a decision on further funding in September.

Deputy Cullinane says we’ve had enough appraisal but Junior Minister Noonan says work is continuing after Waterford City and County Council submitted an updated economic appraisal recently but, “there’s been a huge changing environment in recent months and I think its really important the robustness of the cost benefit appraisal holds up and stands up from a public spending point of view.”

“I think that is why we are ensuring that we are trying to get the blend and the right mix.”