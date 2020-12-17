Covid-19 latest: case numbers down in Carlow & Kilkenny as NPHET call for tighter restrictions before New Year

The number of local coronavirus cases is down on previous days with up to 10 reported in Carlow & Kilkenny.

The national figure is 484 with 3 more deaths and NPHET is recommending that the government brings in tighter restrictions before the end of the year amid growing concern at the spread of the virus.

Restrictions are due to be eased tomorrow until January 6th, allowing people to travel throughout Ireland and three households to mix.

NPHET’s recommending this period be shortened, and the government will consider the recommendations at a meeting on Tuesday.

Kilkenny has less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported bringing the 14 incidence rate down from 198 to 191 per 100,000 population.

Six new cases have been found in Carlow with the infection rate dropping from 156 to 151 for the past fortnight.

Howver the national average is up from 88 to 94 and the reproductive rate of the virus has risen to between 1.1 and 1.3.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is describing the situation as precarious.