NPHET concerned about parts of Govt reopening plans

NPHET has expressed concern about the planned re-opening of the economy next week.

In particular, health officials have concerns about the opening of the hospitality sector.

Restaurants and pubs that serve food are due to open at some point in December – but NPHET has raised issues with this in a letter to the Health Minister.

The caution from NPHET was expected by the government.

In the Dáil, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he doesn’t fully accept the argument that wet-pubs should be allowed to open to avoid more house parties from happening.

The World Health Organisation says the Government is dealing with a game of margins when deciding how to exit Level 5.

Senior Government Ministers are expected to finalise the details of easing Covid-19 restrictions tonight (Thursday), with a formal announcement Friday evening.