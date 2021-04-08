NPHET to discuss link between very rare blood clotting and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine today

The National Public Health Emergency Team will discuss a link between very rare blood clotting and the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine when it meets later.

The European Medicines Agency has said it should be listed as a possible side effect, however stressed the benefits of the injection continues to outweigh the risk.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is considering the findings, and whether new advice needs to be issued on the matter.

The UK are to offer alternative vaccines to under thirties due to the risk, while its use is suspended in Norway and Denmark.

Infectious disease consultant at St. James’ Hospital in Dublin, Professor Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, says the risk is minimal.

Latest Figures

The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has fallen by 15% in the past week to 430.

Figures from the HSE show the number of patients in public hospitals with the disease has dropped by 19% over the last seven days to 220.

There are 56 people with the virus in intensive care nationally. One of these is at the unit at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, the only person with the disease there, while another’s in critical care at University Hospital Waterford, among six being treated for Coronavirus with two other suspected cases.

It comes as five more deaths have been reported with 423 new cases identified, up to four each in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Dr Denis McCauley of the Irish Medical Organisation says the stabilisation of the numbers in the past few weeks is reassuring.