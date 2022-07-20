Nua Healthcare announces 40 new jobs for Carlow and Kilkenny

40 new jobs for Carlow and Kilkenny have been announced today.

Nua Healthcare Services says it will be filling 470 roles around the country this year.

The company is the largest provider in the private sector of intellectual disability and mental health services.

They are recruiting for nurses, psychologists, behavioural and occupational therapists and social care and support workers.

300 people have already been taken on by the business since the start of March this year bringing to 2,000 the number across its operations nationally.

Chief Operating Officer for Nua Shane Kenny said; “The range of new healthcare jobs will be spread across operations and services nationally and the care support roles in particular open to everyone, including those who have not worked in the healthcare industry before and it is hoped that these jobs, in particular, will be attractive to people with a keen interest in making a positive contribution to their communities and those who enjoy helping others. The healthcare industry is incredibly rewarding and we take great pride in making a positive difference to the lives of the people we support. We also believe a core reason for success stems from the approach of continually training and developing staff teams and we are especially looking for people who may want to change their current career path and who believe they have compatible skills born out of relevant life experience which will ultimately enable them to be successful in healthcare services.”

“We provide Residential, Supported Living, Day and Community Outreach Services to both Children and Adults with a range of complex support requirements which requires great patience and empathy and is very rewarding work. We are proud to offer high standards of service and care and are renowned for offering some of the best facilities in the country. Our residential accommodation combines modern facilities with beautiful outdoor environments and our tailored daycare programmes encompass a wide variety of stimulating and enjoyable activities,” he continued.