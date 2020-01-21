Number of claims against uninsured drivers up in Kilkenny but down in Carlow

Kilkenny has seen the highest percentage rise anywhere in the country for claims against uninsured drivers

The numbers went up 62%, but from a low base of 13, to 21 in 2019.

Carlow had one of the biggest percentage drops from 29 in 2018 to 21 this year.

Across the whole country the numbers were down very slightly – 12 claims, to 2,540.

C-E-O of the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland David Fitzgerald says the rise in Kilkenny was from a small base.

He also says the new automated number plate recognition system needs a wider roll-out to cut down on the numbers of people driving without insurance.