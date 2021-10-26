Number of confirmed covid cases hospitalised in Carlow and Kilkenny rises

The number of confirmed covid cases at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny has climbed again.

It had dropped to 11 over the Bank holiday weekend but latest HSE figures show 14 covid patients in the local hospital with 3 of them in ICU.

There are 500 covid patients in hospitals across the country this morning with 99 of them in Intensive care.

Hospital figures elsewhere in the region show there are 22 covid patients in University Hospital Waterford, 11 in Wexford and 10 in Portlaoise.

Meanwhile the most recent statistics from the HPSC show nearly 600 cases of the virus were reported in Carlow and Kilkenny last week.

Carlow had 292 cases of COVID-19 confirmed up to midnight last Thursday while Kilkenny had 276 positive tests.

The figures put Carlow with the third highest incidence rate in the country.