Number of patients with Covid19 at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny still high despite nationwide decrease

47 patients with Covid19 were being treated locally last night.

The number of those with the virus at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny remains quite high following five new confirmations yesterday, while three there are in need of critical care.

It means it’s the hospital with the eighth-highest figure fighting the infection while University Hospital Waterford is in joint-third place wth Cork University Hospital, both of them caring for 53 each.

But it seems nationally the number of infected patients hospitalised has halved in less than three weeks.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen says the full pandemic wave burning its way through the population has led to the drop; “So basically this variant has run out of people to infect at least for the next few months, one of the downsides of what we know about Covid is that immunity is pretty short-lived so we’ll have a few months

with this variant but then we should start just keeping an eye as to what might happen”.