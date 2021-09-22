Numbers in Carlow and Kilkenny availing of PUP continue to fall

Numbers availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Carlow have dropped below a thousand now

9 hundred and 89 people in the county received the PUP this week and 1 thousand 696 in Kilkenny.

Numbers have been dropping steadily as more locals return to work and students head back to education.

The rate of the payment was lowered in recent weeks – a process that is set to continue with two more phases to bring it in line with the Jobseekers benefit.

Meanwhile the numbers certified under the Covid Enhanced illness benefit scheme have grown since last week.

Two thousand 480 people in Carlow have been medically certified with three thousand 793 in Kilkenny according to the latest figures.