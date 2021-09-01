Numbers medically certified for Enhanced Illness Benefit in Carlow and Kilkenny rise, while the figures for PUP recipients falls

Just over 143,000 people received a Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, almost 3,500 of them locally.

The Department of Social Protection issued weekly payments valued at 42-point-5 million Euro under the scheme, a reduction of 6,000 recipients when compared to last week.

2,227 in Kilkenny and 1,269 in Carlow were availing of the monies up to yesterday (31st August), down 110 and 43 respectively on last week.

Beginning this month, payments will be gradually reduced on a tapered basis, aligning it with the standard jobseekers payment by February 2022.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny continued to see an increase in the numbers medically certified for receipt of the Enhanced Illness Benefit, jumping in the last couple of weeks from 3,564 to 3,606 and now 3,631 while in Carlow it’s up on last week by 18 to 2,391.