Numerous complaints about sandwich boards made to Kilkenny County Council

There have been numerous complaints about on-street seating and shop signs on the footpaths in Kilkenny City.

The County Council says it carried out an audit recently on the use of public spaces in the city.

Stephen Buck from the Book and Coffee Shop on William Street has told KCLR local businesses were dismayed when they got letters asking them to remove signage advertising their shops and cafes.

But council Engineer Ian Gardiner says you can’t have private commercial signs blocking the footpaths for wheelchair users and the visually impaired.

