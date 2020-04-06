Nursing Homes Ireland welcomes new measures to protect staff and residents

Nursing Homes Ireland is welcoming enhanced measures to protect staff and residents in their facilities.

There are fifty clusters of the virus in homes nationwide, which means three or more people in a setting have contracted the infection within 72 hours.

Tadgh Daly from Nursing Homes Ireland is happy that more is being done to protect elderly people and staff.

He said “We very much welcome the fact that there’s a strong focus now on nursing homes by the government and its resonation of the crucial role that nursing homes play and the challenges we face”.