Offered jewellery in suspicious circumstances recently? If so Gardaí in Carlow want to hear from you

Carlow Gardaí are calling on anybody offered jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact them.

It’s after a significant amount was taken from a house in the New Oak Estate area of Carlow between 20 to 1 and 20 to 2 in the afternoon of Thursday, September 6.

It’s thought the incident could be connected to an attempted burlgary at nearby O’Hanranhan Avenue on the same date.

In particular gardaí are looking for a dark coloured car in relation to the crime.

Anybody with information should contact the Carlow Town station on 059 9136620