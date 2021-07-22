Official opening of Borris Viaduct is Minister Heather Humphreys last function in Carlow today

Borris Viaduct is set to be officially opened by Minister Heather Humphreys this afternoon.

The Minister’s been in Carlow since this monring and earlier made an announcement of funding for remote working hubs in both Carlow and Kilkenny (details here).

That happened at Enterprise House while she also launched the Love Carlow Website and Taste in Carlow Discovery Trail and also checked out the Heritage Trail and interactive map at Ballon Enterprise Centre. Minister Humphrys too turned the sod at the site where a memorial to John Tyndall will be placed and she was at Ballinkillen Community Centre as well as the Myshall Parish Hall.

Borris is her last local stop – more than €650,000 was spent on regenerating the viaduct to make it safer and more accessible and local Councillor Willie Quinn says it’s really a fantastic facility.

He adds they have plans to develop it even further, telling KCLR “We got €150,000 there earlier on there in the year and we were delighted to get that to do a study from Leighlinbridge the whole way down to St Mullins and down to New Ross as regards to see would we get a proper route that would include the viaduct that’s already there and to try and get a link that would link in all that down to New Ross where they’re doing their piece at the moment as well on down to Waterford and Wexford”.