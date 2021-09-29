Ombudsman got 70 complaints from Kilkenny and Carlow area in 2020

There were 70 complaint to the office of the Ombudsman from Carlow and Kilkenny last year.

41 from Kilkenny was up on the figure from 2019 but down from a high of 45 the year before that.

The biggest area for issues was with Government Department and office with 16 complaints and most of those were in relation to Social welfare.

29 complaints in Carlow in 2020 was unchanged from the previous year.

Most were about Health and Social Care with 10 registered in that area.

Tune into KCLR Live from 10am-12pm on Wednesday for more on the local content of the report.

Meanwhile, hear what the Ombudsman had to say himself when he joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live earlier today: