On-call firefighters are going on strike

On-call firefighters across the country are going on strike.

SIPTU has announced a campaign of industrial action will get underway on 6th June, in a dispute over the recruitment and retention of staff.

Members will only respond to emergency calls, and will not co-operate with training and drills.

A series of rolling work stoppages are due to begin on June 13th, escalating to an “all-out strike” on June 20th if the dispute has not been resolved.

Almost 2 thousand Retained Fire Service members are organised in SIPTU across 200 fire stations around the country.