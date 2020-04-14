KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Oncology Services relocated from St Luke’s Hospital
The hospital CIVU has also moved to Aut Even Hospital
Covid-19 is causing temporary changes to some services at St Luke’s General Hospital.
Oncology services will not be available at St Luke’s for the duration of the Coronavirus outbreak, and will instead be transferred to Aut Even Hospital.
The CIVU which was previously located in the Day Services Unit has also been relocated to Aut Even.
The hospital says that their referral process remains unchanged.