One Carlow town getting all shook up today as annual Elvis Roots Festival gets underway

It’s that time of year again when you can dust off your blue suede shoes and head to Hacketstown for the annual Elvis Roots Festival.

The theme of this year’s programme is King meets Country, so you can bring your stetson with you as well!

If you have a burning love for the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, you know where to be this afternoon.

The Elvis Festival has been running in Hacketstown in Carlow for a number of years now and today’s events get underway from lunchtime.

Main Street will certainly be All Shook Up as there’ll be live music and entertainment including stilt walkers, fire breathers, and a Wild West Show.

There’ll be plenty of memorabilia stalls, along with a classic vintage car and American muscle car show.

There’ll be no need to be Lonesome Tonight as Irish country music star Bernie Heaney will be playing live music to keep you company!

And if you Love Meat Tender, you’ll have to tell the chefs from the award winning Fire and Smoke Barbecue who’ll be on hand to provide food for the day.

So It’s Now or Never, if you don’t want to miss out on the chance to rock, Jailhouse style!