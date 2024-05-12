Gardaí in Naas are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 30s, following an incident at Sallins Park early this morning.

A man in his 20’s has been arrested at the property and is currently detained.

Emergency services responded to a call shortly after 3.15 and found the victim with fatal injuries

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body remains remain at the scene, and the local coroner and State Pathologist have been informed.

An incident room has been established at Naas Garda Station and a Garda Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to the man’s family.