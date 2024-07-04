UPDATE (10am, Thursday, 4th July): the arrested man has now been officially charged and is due before the courts this morning.

Earlier story:

One person’s been arrested following the seizure of €320,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Co Wicklow.

The discovery came last evening (Wednesday, 3rd July) at about 5pm when Gardaí from the Bray District Drugs Unit carried out a search of a home under Operation Tara.

Approx 16kg of what’s believed to be cannabis herb was uncovered in a vehicle at the property – the substance will now undergo analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man aged in his forties was arrested at the scene and detained at a Garda Station in Wicklow under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.