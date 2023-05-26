KCLR NewsNews & Sport
One man dead and another arrested following a stabbing incident in Co Wexford
Gardaí are investigating
A man has died with a second arrested following a stabbing incident in Co. Wexford.
It happened last night at a house in the Enniscorthy area.
At around 9pm emergency services were called to a property in Westbury Woods where a man aged in his forties was found with a knife wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man aged in his twenties was arrested and is being held at Enniscorthy garda station.
Anybody with information is asked to contact that or any other garda station.
+++