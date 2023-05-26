One man dead and another arrested following a stabbing incident in Co Wexford

A man has died with a second arrested following a stabbing incident in Co. Wexford.

It happened last night at a house in the Enniscorthy area.

At around 9pm emergency services were called to a property in Westbury Woods where a man aged in his forties was found with a knife wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his twenties was arrested and is being held at Enniscorthy garda station.

Anybody with information is asked to contact that or any other garda station.

