One man seriously injured following crash in Co Wexford

Gardaí are appealing for witnessed to a crash in Co Wexford that left one person seriously injured.

The single vehicle incident happened at about 11:30pm on Saturday on the R733 at the Redshire Road junction at Mullanour, Murntown.

The male motorcyclist, aged in his thirties, is being treated at Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Gardaí.